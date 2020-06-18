Low traffic helps speed up Sirhaul U-turn underpass project; likely to be completed by July 31

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to complete the U-turn underpass at Sirhaul toll plaza and the flyover at Shankar Chowk by July 31, ahead of the schedule, said officials on Thursday. Once complete, the underpass will allow motorists to take a U-turn at Rajokri to reach Ambience Mall and DLF Phase-3 without having to go all the way to Delhi.

The work on the underpass had started on March 5, 2019 while September 4, 2020 was fixed as the deadline. However, a ban on construction last November due to air pollution and the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease had stalled the work on the project twice. Construction resumed on April 30 after the government had announced certain relaxations in the lockdown.

NHAI officials said that low traffic volume due to the lockdown helped in construction work as workers did not have keep one eye on vehicular movement or making traffic diversions. On an average, around four lakh vehicles crossed the Sirhaul border on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway daily before the imposition of lockdown, said NHAI officials.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, said that almost 80% of the work on the underpass at Sirhaul toll plaza and the flyover at Shankar Chowk is complete. “The work on the underpass and the flyover project has been on an upswing as the lack of heavy traffic has helped us to singularly focus on construction work. Nearly 75% to 80% of the work has been completed. We are confident of completing the project by July 31,” he said.

Sharma also said that while work on a couple of other NHAI projects in the city had suffered due to the exodus of migrant workers to other states, the contractors at the Sirhaul U-turn underpass and flyover project site were able to retain the construction workers and also get new workers hired. “The retention of workers and the low traffic flow have helped speed up work. This underpass and flyover are going to significantly reduce traffic congestion at this busy junction”, he said.

The length of the U-turn underpass is 377 metres. It has a 559-metre-long and 7-metre-wide service road. The designated speed in this underpass is set at 40kmph, said Sharma.

The flyover at Shankar Chowk, on the other hand, will help traffic coming from the Cyber City to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and turn towards Delhi. This grade-separated flyover has been designed for a motorable speed of 30kmph. It will be 455 metre-long with three lanes on each side.

The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹161 crore and it is being built as a part of the plan to reduce congestion on highways across the National Capital Region.