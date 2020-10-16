Malibu Towne developer booked for violations

Police on Friday booked developers of Malibu Towne, a large residential colony on Sohna Road, for allegedly violating plans.

The district town planner, in his police complaint, alleged that the colony had encroached upon open spaces that was laid out in the building and layout plans.The department said that notice was served to the developer in this regard but the answer submitted by them was not satisfactory.

A case was registered under Haryana Regulation and Development of Urban Areas Act, 1975 at Sadar police station.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that they had conducted an inspection last month and found several violations. “A notice was served to the developer but the response submitted was found to be inadequate. As per the order of director, town and country planning department, a complaint was lodged with the police with the recommendation that a case be registered in this matter,” he said.

As per DTCP officials, they the inspection last month followed a complaint. They found that the developer had encroached into areas marked for parks, violated rules while installing generators and the developer had failed to regularise the sale of floors to buyers.

A number of borewells were being operated illegally and similar violations were noted, said Bhath.

Suresh Raghav, vice president, Malibu Estate Pvt Ltd, did not reply to phone calls and message. However, last month, Raghav, when was asked about the matter, had said that they had not violated any norms and responded to the district town planner’s notice.

Sub inspector Mukesh Kumar, additional SHO, Sadar police station said that a case was registered on the complaint of DTP Gurugram. “The matter will be probed,” he said.