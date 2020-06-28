Malls to reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad from July 1 after more than 3 months

After more than three months, malls will reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad on July 1, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Haryana government.

On Friday, during a press conference at Civil Lines, Gurugram municipal commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had said that malls will reopen in the district next week. However, an exact date on reopening was not disclosed. Singh had also said that an official order in this regard was expected to be issued by the Haryana government soon.

As per the SOP, the malls can open between 9 am and 8 pm, but cinema halls, gaming arcades, children play areas will continue to remain closed. It also said that all the precautions like social distancing and wearing of masks need to followed by the visitors and mall workers at all times. The SOPs also said that the visitors need to install the Aarogya Setu app. People above the age of 65 and below the age of 10 will not be permitted to visit shopping malls, the SOP stated.

Mall authorities will have to ensure that each visitor undergoes thermal scanning and hand-sanitisers are placed at all entry points.

They have also been directed to prevent large gatherings or congregations and to ensure that all mall employees who are at high risk, such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and those who have underlying medical conditions, are “preferably” not placed in any front-line work requiring direct interaction with public.

Temperature setting of all air-conditioners should be between 24-30 degrees Celsius.

The SOP also states that use of escalator with one person on alternate steps should be followed while valet parking can be operational provided the staff is wearing masks and gloves, and steering wheels, door handles, car keys are properly disinfected.

The SOPs also lay out guidenlines to be followed is someone tests positive, directing that after placing the person in a “room or area” where they can remain isolated, they must be provided a mask and the owners must immediately inform the closes hospital or clinic, or else “call the state or district helpline”.

“A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority...and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection,” the SOP stated, adding that the premises must be disinfected if the person tests positive.

Regarding shopkeepers and vendors, the SOP said that apart from ensuring social distancing norms and “preventive measures” are followed, they must ensure “staggering of visitors...to ensure not more than 50% seating capacity at any particular time”. The latter is also applicable for food courts where staff and waiters also have to wear masks and hand gloves. In food courts, the SOP said, seating arrangements must be made so as to ensure social distancing, and “contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment” encouraged.

The municipalities have been directed to monitor compliance “by undertaking regular visits”, and to check that proper sanitisation is done. They have also been given the power to issue challans of Rs 500 to visitors “not wearing/using face masks”, and of handing over five masks to them.

“If any violation of the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Government of India are noticed, challans shall be issued against each violation,” the state government order stated.

“These directions shall be enforced by the Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts and any violations shall be punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” it added.