Sections
Home / Gurugram / Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must

Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must

Only those visitors who wear a mask and have temperature under the limit will be allowed entry.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:24 IST

By Abhishek Behl | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Gurugram

Barring Faridabad and Gurugram, malls were open in the rest of Haryana as the state government on June 3 had decided against opening shopping malls and religious places due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)

Malls in Gurugram will be allowed to reopen from next week, three months after they were closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the district administration said on Friday.

Municipal commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that the malls will have to strictly enforce social distancing and follow the SOP laid down by the ministry of home affairs. Violation of norms will invite strict action against such establishments, he said.

“It has been decided that malls will be allowed to open next week and they will have to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the ministry of home affairs. All norms pertaining to social distancing will have to be strictly followed,” said Singh, who was addressing a joint press conference with deputy commissioner Amit Khatri.

Barring Faridabad and Gurugram, malls were open in the rest of Haryana as the state government on June 3 had decided against opening shopping malls and religious places due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.



Singh also said that in the last one week the number of cases was stabilising and the situation was under control.

The shopping malls operators, meanwhile, welcomed the decision and said that they had already prepared a detailed standard operating procedure to ensure safety of visitors.

Vijay Aima, vice president of Ambience Group which operates the Ambience Mall, said that steps have been taken to ensure that temperature of visitors is checked, sanitiser dispensers have been installed and markings made to ensure social distancing. “Only those visitors who wear a mask and have temperature under the limit will be allowed entry,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 LPG cylinder blasts reported during fire incident at Kothrud; no casualties
Jun 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic tests positive for coronavirus
Jun 26, 2020 17:43 IST
Reconsider decision allowing 100% FDI in coal mining: Bengal CM to PM Modi
Jun 26, 2020 17:39 IST
Tamil industry celebs mourn Tuticorin custodial death, demand justice
Jun 26, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.