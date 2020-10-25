Man arrested for ATM card frauds in Gurugram

The police on Saturday arrested a man from Manesar, alleged to be part of a four-member gang that duped people by switching their ATM cards. About 50 stolen cards were recovered from the suspect, who is from Palwal, the police said.

According to police, the suspect, Shakeel Khan, was traced following an investigation into a case lodged on October 22 based on a complaint by a Ritu Devi. Devi, who lives in Bilaspur and works in a private company, had alleged that her ATM card had been swapped by an unidentified person and had illegally withdrawn ₹27,000 from her account.

A case of fraud was registered against the unidentified person on Friday after a preliminary investigation at Bilaspur police station. Khan was arrested at around 9.30 pm on Saturday from Binola flyover.

“The suspect and his associates would go to different ATM kiosks across the city and swap people’s ATM cards with similar ones on the pretext of helping them with their transactions. He used to get hold of the people’s PIN (personal identification number) while pretending to help them with the transaction, and would withdraw money later,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

According to Gururgam police records, online banking frauds, including swapping of debit and credit cards, account for more than half the cyber crime incidents registered in the city this year.

In 2018, of the 4,137 complaints lodged, 2,321 pertained to online banking fraud and cheating through credit or debit cards or through smartphones. A further 450 complaints were related to Facebook abuse/harassment, another 289 were of internet fraud and 251 were of data theft.