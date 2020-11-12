Man assaulted to death for marrying Dalit woman

A 28-year-old man died on Tuesday night after he was assaulted by a group of Dalit men for marrying a woman from their community. Police on Thursday arrested at least five suspects, who are relatives of the woman, in connection with the assault in Badshahpur.

According to the police, Aakash Singh, of Alwar in Rajasthan, had married the woman in July, against her family’s wish, and started living at a rented accommodation in Bhondsi.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said that since his wedding, he had been receiving threatening calls from his brothers-in-law and the woman’s relatives. “His in-laws were unhappy with the couple as they had eloped and married against the wishes of the woman’s family. They had threatened them not to be seen in the area. On November 8, he received a call from his in-laws, after which the couple went to meet them in Badshahpur. Both were excited,” he said.

Singh and his wife went to his in-law’s place on November 9 for the first time in five months, the police said.

Rahul Singh, Aakash’s elder brother, who lived in the same house as the couple and accompanied them that day, said that the woman’s relatives asked them over for drinks and dinner, and took the brothers out. “His brothers-in-law and his friends had already kept iron rods, wooden sticks and plastic pipes in their car with the intention to assault my brother. After a couple of drinks, they started abusing us, to which my brother intervened and asked them to behave. Two of them went out and returned with sticks and rods and attacked us,” he said.

The police said that Rahul had escaped from the spot and called his friends from the vicinity, but the suspects severely thrashed Aakash and left him in an unconscious state.

Sangwan said Rahul returned with his friends after half an hour and found his brother lying in a pool of blood. He rushed him to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and informed police. “He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he died on Wednesday undergoing treatment,” he said.

The police booked the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (assault) of the IPC on Monday and added Section 302 (murder) on Thursday at Badhshahpur police station.

On Thursday, the suspects, identified as Ajay alias Prami Jatav, Ravi Singh Jatav, Pawan Jatav, Dharmender Jatav and Mohit Jatav, all residents of Ravidas Mohalla of Badshahpur, were arrested.

“They wanted to take revenge on the deceased as he had eloped with their sister and married her against their wishes. They had planned to kill him several times earlier also, but could not succeed,” he said.

The police said Aakash’s statement could not be recorded before he died, as he did not regain consciousness. “During questioning, the suspects gave different statements. One of them said he had come to their area to sell illegal countrymade liquor and another one said that he had hit one of the suspects while he was walking and Aakash was sitting in an autorickshaw. We are investigating and questioning the suspects,” he said.

The woman is presently living with her parents and could not be contacted.