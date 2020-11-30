Man beaten to death for demanding salary

A 30-year-old man working at a hotel in Sector 14 was brutally assaulted by his colleagues and employer, when he demanded his salary four days ago, the police said. The victim was taken to a government hospital in Sector 10A, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. No arrest had been made till Monday evening.

The police said the deceased was identified as one Hoshiyar Singh, who had come to Gurugram from Bulandsehar in Uttar Pradesh in search of a job. Two months ago he got the job of a cook and cleaner in a hotel in Sector 14 that also provided him with food and lodging.

Surinder Singh, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 14, said that Singh did not receive any salary for the past two months. He had requested the hotel owner to pay him as he wanted to send money home. “On November 26 night, after work he once again went to the employer and requested him to pay his salary. This allegedly agitated his employer, who called other employees and asked them to beat him up,” he said.

Singh sustained severe injuries all over his body and on head. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Umesh Singh, elder brother of the deceased, said that his brother lived in a rented room in Rajiv Nagar and his neighbour, who also works for the same hotel, informed him on November 27 that his brother’s condition was critical and that he had been brutally assaulted by the hotel staff and employer.

“My brother was harassed and tortured for the past two months. His only fault was that he asked for his salary. We are six brothers and, during Covid-19, we all lost our job and were facing financial issues at home. We hardly have money to make ends meet,” he said.

The family reached the hospital on Saturday and found Singh in an unconscious state.

The police said the statement of victim could not be recorded as he did not regain consciousness and died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered against the hotel owner and four staff members at Sector 14 police station.

The body was handed over to the family members on Monday after post-mortem examination, said the police.