Man booked for abduction of a nurse in Nuh

A 27-year-old man, who works as an advocate, was booked on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a woman employed as a nurse at a primary health centre at Punhana in Nuh, earlier this week. The victim’s father alleged that the woman had told him last month that the suspect was stalking her and forcing her to convert and marry him.

The father, a resident of Mahindergarh, complained to the police on Thursday that his daughter, 24, was kidnapped from her work place on October 26 and that her mobile was found to be switched off since the incident.

The police said the woman’s father lodged a complaint against a man identified as Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Neemka village, after which a case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act was registered at Bicchor police station in Nuh.

Om Prakash, the father of the woman, said that his daughter was scared when she had visited them last month and had asked him to speak to the police as the suspect was stalking her and was threatening her to marry him. “The man was forcing her to convert and marry him. She has been refusing his moves for the last six months but he often intercepted her way and forced her to speak to him,” he said.

Attar Singh, additional station house officer(SHO) of Bichhor police station, said on Friday that they had conducted aids at suspected locations but were yet to recover the victim. “We had gone to the village of the suspect. However, his father told us that although his son had come with a woman, they both left after staying in the village for a day. He has no idea where they have gone. We have taken the records of the call details of the suspect and the victim and are scanning them to get some leads in the case,” he said.

The police said the last location of the suspect and victim were in Nuh. However, since October 27, their mobile phones have been switched off.

Singh said they were questioning the staff members of the hospital and villagers to know the exact details of the abduction and if the woman was held hostage in the village before the suspect shifted her to another location. “We will add more sections once we record the victim’s statement. Based on her statement, it will become clear whether the suspect stalked her and forced her to convert,” he said.

The police said six teams have been formed to conduct raids and have questioned nine family members. They are also tracking their call details to trace the suspect, if he ever tries to contact them.