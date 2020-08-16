Sections
Home / Gurugram / Man booked for molesting minor girl in Gurugram

Man booked for molesting minor girl in Gurugram

A man was booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in the Sadar area on Saturday. The police said the suspect is yet to be arrested. The incident took place in 2019 but t...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man was booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl in the Sadar area on Saturday. The police said the suspect is yet to be arrested. The incident took place in 2019 but the FIR was registered on Saturday after the victim, a student of Class 12, shared her ordeal with her family, who then reported the incident to the police.

The police said the suspect is a friend of the victim’s father.

According to the police, the victim told the police that her father is a patient of tuberculosis and has been advised bed rest by doctors. In the police complaint, she said, “My father is recovering at home. One of his friends often used to visit him at home. On some occasions, his friend stayed over for the night at our house. One night in 2019, he touched me inappropriately and molested me. I do not remember the exact date of the incident. I had kept it to myself and did not tell my parents as I was scared.”

The police said on August 6, the victim went to her aunt’s house in Jhajjar and confided in her. Her aunt told her uncle, and the family then reported the incident at the Sadar police station on Saturday.



A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested and we are conducting raids to trace him.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sadar police station, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

You will always be my captain: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni one more time
Aug 16, 2020 23:52 IST
Two snatchers arrested from Punjabi Bagh
Aug 16, 2020 23:52 IST
Thane residents can now use app for free collection of dry waste
Aug 16, 2020 23:51 IST
Certificate courses to upskill students to be initiated in city colleges
Aug 16, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.