Man chases armed bike-borne snatchers, manages to nab one despite being shot at

A man chased two motorcycle borne men, who were escaping after snatching his sister’s gold chain, and got hold of one of the suspects.

After a tussle, the suspect fired a gunshot at the man, but the bullet missed. The man managed to overpower the snatcher and informed the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest. Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao has taken took note of the bravery of the man and a Rs 5000 cash reward for the man’s heroism and grit.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 5 pm when Deepak Singh and his sister, residents of Maharajpur village in Sohna, were returning to their house on a scooter after purchasing groceries. Singh was driving while his sister was riding pillion.

Police said they had reached near the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Sohna when two motorcycle borne men, who were tailing them, intercepted them. One of the bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from Singh’s sister.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “His sister got off the scooter after the snatching, even as Singh launched a chase. During the chase, the suspects tried to scare him off by waving a gun at him. As the snatchers reached near a sweet shop, Singh caught up with them and pulled the pillion rider’s shirt collar, making him fall from the motorcycle. The other suspect escaped in the meanwhile.”

Police said a tussle ensued between Singh and the snatcher and the latter pulled out a gun and shot at him. The bullet missed him and with the help of a crowd that had gathered, the suspect was overpowered. Singh informed the police who reached the spot and arrested the suspect, identified as Sunil, 25, from Alwar. The gold chain was recovered from his pocket and the gun was also seized.

Police said that upon hearing about the incident, commissioner K K Rao praised the bravery of the complainant, Deepak Singh, and announced a cash reward of Rs 5000 along with a certificate, which would be given to him on Wednesday by the commissioner.

K K Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram, said, “Such acts of courage are inspiring for others and we should applaud the bravery shown by this person.”