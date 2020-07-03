Man held for conspiring to murder father-in-law

A man was arrested for allegedly planning the murder of his father-in-law, and offering ₹1 crore for it. Two other men were also arrested on Thursday by a team of crime branch, Palam Vihar.

According to the police, on January 26 last year, 48-year-old Harpal (identified only by his first name) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants when he was walking in Badshahpur. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead-on-arrival.

Police on Friday said Harpal’s son-in-law, 30-year-old Naresh (also identified by a single name), was arrested for possession of an illegal weapon. In jail he met a man named Vikas Yadav (32), also accused of illegal possession of a weapon . In June 2018 Naresh got bail and had an argument with his wife when she refused to come to his grandmother’s funeral. In the incident, Harpal along with some villagers had allegedly beaten up Naresh. Police claimed Naresh also held a grudge against Harpal for interfering in his divorce.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “Naresh vowed revenge and offered Vikas Yadav ₹1 crore in cash or property to carry out the murder. He told Yadav that he had some ancestral property and he would usurp more land registered under his father-in-law’s name after his death. Yadav then roped in two associates, Rahul and Jaiveer, who shot Harpal.”

Police said that after the shooting, Naresh was unable to arrange the ₹1 crore and instead tried to transfer his family’s property to Yadav. There was a dispute between the two over the issue.

During the course of the investigation, police said they arrested Naresh, Vikas Yadav and Jaiveer were arrested from Pachgaon near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway on Thursday and their questioning revealed the sequence of events. The fourth suspect, Rahul, is yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Badshahpur police station, said police.