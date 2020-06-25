Man, his aide wanted in dozens of criminal cases nabbed in Nuh

In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police arrested a 35-year-old man, wanted in several criminal cases, and his close aide from the Nuh district on Wednesday after a brief chase and exchange of fire, said the police.

The police said a joint raid was conducted by Nuh police and a special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police in village Deola in Pinagwan in Nuh to nab the suspects. The arrested men were identified as Imran and his aide, Kasim of Devla Nagli village in Pingwana.

Imran suffered a gunshot injury on the ankle of his right leg and is currently receiving treatment at Mandikhera hospital in Nuh, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Imran was allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases pertaining to organised ATM loot, murder and attempted murder in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. He has been on the run for the last six years. The Gurugram Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for any information leading to his arrest, while the Madhya Pradesh Police had announced an additional reward of ₹50,000 for the same.

Narender Bijarnia, the superintendent of police, Nuh, said they received a tip-off about the suspect’s movement that he would be going to meet his associates along with another gang member near Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh around 2am on Wednesday. “We formed a team of STF and Nuh crime investigation unit and placed barricades at the outskirts of the city. Imran and his close aide, Kasim, were on their motorbike. When they saw the police, they tried to take a turn in the fields. Imran got down and ran into the fields, taking advantage of the dark, and fired four rounds at the police while Kasim hid near a bush,” he said.

In the retaliatory firing by the police, a bullet hit Imran’s right ankle and he fell on the ground, the police said.

Bijarnia said Imran was rushed to Mandikehra hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. “We are yet to record his statement but his aide has confessed to their involvement in more than 200 incidents, in which he and his associates uprooted ATMs from five states across the country. They were also involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder in Nuh and Gurugram and at least three dozen cases of carjacking,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect had formed a gang to loot ATMs 15 years ago and has been arrested several times by the police teams of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Imran has allegedly travelled to Gujarat, Orissa, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gangtok, and Kolkata.

The suspect once recovered will be produced before the court and the police will demand for a three-day police remand, said the police. The police also recovered one motorbike, a countrymade pistol and a round of live cartridge from the suspects.