Man killed after fight over overflowing water

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A woman and her juvenile daughter were arrested for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old man after a fight over overflowing water in Nathupur in DLF phase 3, the police said Wednesday.

The police said the deceased man, Kishori Lal of Ghaziabad who had a garment shop in Nathupur, succumbed after he was injured while trying to settle an argument between his wife and their neighbours.

The police said Lal’s family and their neighbours share a terrace. According to the police, the incident took place around 6pm on Monday when Lal’s wife, Saroj, was pouring water on the terrace, where she sleeps on a cot, for respite from the heat.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that his neighbour Satbir was sitting on a cot on the terrace and cooking at the time of the incident. When Saroj was pouring water, some of it flowed underneath Satbir’s cot, leading to an argument.



“Satbir’s wife and daughter objected to the overflowing water and an argument ensued. According to the complainant Saroj, Satbir’s wife and daughter started assaulting her and her husband rushed to help her. In the alleged scuffle, he was kicked and beaten up,” the police officer said.

The police said Lal sustained a groin injury and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have arrested the neighbour Sonia, who works as a housekeeper, and her 15-year-old daughter in the case. The police said the juvenile would be sent to an observation home in Karnal.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 3 police station.

In another incident, three men were arrested for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old daily wager after a drunken spat post a gambling session in Pataudi on Wednesday. The police said the victim, Bijender alias Badshah, was playing cards with Kuldeep alias Chikla, Satbir and Deepak on Tuesday evening. After Bijender won the game, the group started drinking liquor and while doing so, the victim got into a petty argument with the other men. One of the accused men, Deepak, hit him with a brick. The other two men also hit him with stones and bricks and fled.

The police said his body was found near Major Market in Pataudi late Tuesday night. There were injuries on his face, suggesting that his head had been bludgeoned with a heavy object multiple times, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The trio was arrested from Pataudi on Wednesday. A case of murder has been registered.”

