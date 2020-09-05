Man kills cab driver, police exhume body five months later

Almost five months after a cab driver went missing, Gurugram police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly shooting him and dumping the body in a drain near Narwana in Jind, almost 186 km from the city. The partially decomposed body was exhumed on Friday, said police.

The victim was identified by his first name as Suresh (27) and lived in sector 5 of Gurugram with his wife and two children.

According to the police, he had gone out to Narwana on April 12 to meet the suspect, Sukhbir, after he a tiff with him over a phone call. He never returned home.

Since his disappearance, his family did not inform the police.The victim’s father, after not having heard from him for five months and suspected something amiss, registered a missing person’s complaint at the Sector 5 police station on September 1, said police.

Station house officer (SHO) Rajender Kumar said they questioned victim’s wife and neighbours “We were informed that a man named Sukhbir was a regular visitor to Suresh’s house whenever he was not home. We scanned his call details, following which a team went to his house in Narawana where we arrested him,” he said.

When questioned, said police, Sukhbir detailed the events of April 12.

“Sukhbir, in an apparent attempt to cool things down, took Suresh to a road side eatery in Jind for drinks and dinner. After getting him drunk, Sukhbir called one of his close friends and helped Suresh into their car. Then Sukhbir shot him twice once in his chest and once in his mouth. The duo allegedly dumped his body in a remote section of a drain along Narwana –Jind Road and informed victim’s wife regarding the murder,” said Kumar. “The role of the wife in the murder is unclear. The man who assisted Sukhbir is still at large. We have identified him.”

Police said Sukhbir told them that he was in a relationship with the victim’s wife during their college days, but they broke it off. They met again over a social media website after five years in 2019. “The wife told Sukhbir that Suresh had been arrested several times and would often physically assault her. She told him that she was unhappy in the marriage,” said Kumar.

Police confirmed that Suresh had earlier been jailed in an assault case. Last year, once Suresh got out of jail, his wife introduced Sukhbir as a friend who wanted to help him, said police. Sukhbir allegedly lent him ₹3 lakh to buy a car and drive it as a cab.

One day, Suresh allegedly caught them talking over the phone. He suspected them of being in an affair and assaulted his wife and threatened them both, police said, following which Sukhbir decided to murder him.

Police on Friday sent Suresh’s body for autopsy.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and sections of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

Police produced Sukhbir before the court on Saturday and was taken on five-day police remand to recover the weapon and car used in the crime.