Man kills mother after she refuses him money for alcohol

A 45-year-old man was booked for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor in Bhondsi area on Thursday night, said police on Friday.

Police said preliminary probe had revealed that Prem Pal had hit Ram Batheri several times with a sharp object on the head, neck, face, arms and legs. Till the filing of this report, Pal had been absconding.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s nephew, Pal is an alcoholic, who often used to demand money from his mother and beat her up when she refused. Police said Pal was a driver but had been staying at home for the past four months since the Covid-19-induced lockdown was imposed.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm at their house in Sarhaul ki Dhani in village Raysina. Police said Prem Pal demanded money from the victim’s monthly pension to purchase alcohol. When she refused, he went out of the house, returned with an object and attacked her before running away, said police.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to some neighbours, the accused was inebriated at the time of the incident.”

In the police complaint, the victim’s nephew, Naveen, 33, a bus driver from Badshahpur, said, “A friend from Sohna informed me over the phone that Prem Pal had killed his mother. At 7.20 pm, I reached their house and saw her lying in a pool of blood. She had injuries on her head, face, arms and body. It seemed that she had been beaten up with a sharp object.”

Naveen added in the FIR that Prem Pal was an alcohol addict. “He often used to ask for his share in property from his mother and there were several fights over his frequent demand for money to purchase liquor. He used to beat her up when she refused to give him money. He worked as a driver but since the lockdown, he had been at home for over four months,” added Naveen.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Thursday night, said police.