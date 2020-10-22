Man nabbed with 280 kilos of marijuana worth Rs 40 lakh

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 35-year-old man for smuggling 280 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 40 lakh from Agra in Uttar Pradesh for distribution in Gurugram. A manhunt has been launched for the man’s supplier from Agra, who allegedly sold the marijuana to the arrested suspect, police said.

According to the police, they acted after receiving a tipoff about a man who was transporting marijuana procured from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram. Based on these inputs, two police teams were deployed near a private hospital in Sector 49 on Wednesday night, when the suspect unloaded the jute bags from a vehicle and was about to board an autorickshaw. The suspect was surrounded by officers of the Palam Vihar crime investigations unit and asked to surrender, said police.

The arrested man was identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Vishnu, a resident of Shahganj in Agra of Uttar Pradesh.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that when they checked the bags they found marijuana in packets that had been covered with a dirty cloth. “The teams questioned Singh and he revealed that he was a drug peddler and was involved in supply of narcotics from UP to Gurugram for the last three years,” he said.

Police said after the drugs were recovered, they questioned the suspect and got to know crucial details of the organised crime and how he allegedly used to run his business and who was the main kingpin delivering the marijuana to him in UP.

Singh, with the help of his associate, used to allegedly pack the drugs in small packets of 10-100 grams. Police said they have received information of his suppliers in area, but the end users are yet to be identified.

According to police, the suspect has a prior arrest record in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Gurugram and in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Sangwan said they are also probing the distribution network in districts where the consignment was headed. “Singh said he had bought the consignment for Rs 40,000 and was going to sell it for Rs 5 lakh. He used to sell nearly 300 kilograms of marijuana every month to different drug peddlers across the city and also was in touch with peddlers of Rajasthan and Nuh,” he said.

The suspect was produced before a court on Thursday and was sent to two days police remand, said police.