Man shoots relative dead in heated argument

A 58-year-old man was shot dead by a cab driver in Sector 39 on Monday night after a dispute over some old issue. The deceased was on his way to the community centre of Sector 39 for a social event, when he was shot at by the suspect, who then called the police himself. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the police.

The victim, Virender Singh (58), a resident of Jharsa village, was involved in farming and had no personal enmity in the area, the police said. The suspect, Kaushal alias Kosu (38), is a cab driver and is a relative of the victim.

On Sunday, Singh was at home when a scuffle broke out between him and Kaushal, following which the latter allegedly threatened Singh with dire consequences and left his house.

The police said Kaushal is a cab driver and often visited the deceased for financial help. The police said, on Monday, Virender informed his family members about the scuffle and told them that he was being threatened.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that Singh’s son who works in a private company in Manesar informed the suspect’s family and asked them to resolve the issue. “On Monday night, there was a wedding at the community centre in the area and Singh was on his way to join the celebration. Kaushal intercepted his way and started abusing him. When Singh raised an alarm, he took out a countrymade pistol and shot at him, leaving him injured,” he said.

Hearing a gunshot, people from the community centre rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital in Sector 38 for treatment, while Kaushal informed the police control room.

The police said the suspect waited for the police team to reach and he confessed to the killing. He said he got agitated and he shot at his uncle.

Yadav said they registered a case against Kaushal under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station.

Amit Kumar, the son of the victim, said, “My father had told me about the incident wherein Kaushal had threatened to kill him. I have no idea why he took this extreme step to kill him and what was the motive behind the murder,” he said.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime and a probe is underway. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday afternoon, said the police.