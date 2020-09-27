Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Man shot at by an acquaintance in Manesar

Man shot at by an acquaintance in Manesar

A man suffered a wound after he was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance following an altercation in the IMT Manesar area on Saturday night. The police said the victim was...

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man suffered a wound after he was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance following an altercation in the IMT Manesar area on Saturday night. The police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar, where his condition is said to be stable. The accused person was arrested by the police late on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, who is identified by first name as Inderpal, is a resident of Naharpur Kasan. He had gone to a tempo stand in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, to purchase some essentials. The police said he ran into an acquaintance, Krishna, at the tempo stand and the two had a discussion over tea regarding some trivial matter.

Nitika Gahlaut, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said, “The argument escalated into a fight and the accused man pulled out a countrymade pistol and shot at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound in the upper chest area and was admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is presently stable. The accused man was arrested by the police.”

The police said the countrymade gun has been confiscated from the possession of the accused man and they are checking his criminal record.

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Sep 27, 2020 22:43 IST
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 22:30 IST
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million
Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Sep 27, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Air traffic up at IGI by 21%, says DIAL data
Sep 28, 2020 03:55 IST
Hit by curbs, IRCTC running at a loss for first time since inception in 2002
Sep 28, 2020 02:56 IST
Post-pandemic travel: Domestic tourists may pick offbeat locations
Sep 28, 2020 02:52 IST
Tourism industry needs impetus to tide over Covid-19 pandemic impact
Sep 28, 2020 02:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.