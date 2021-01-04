Sections
Home / Gurugram / Man wanted in 24 criminal cases held from Badshahpur

Man wanted in 24 criminal cases held from Badshahpur

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in 24 criminal cases, including robbery, murder, attempt to murder and loot, from Badshahpur on Sunday after a brief chase. The suspect had a reward of ₹ 25,000 on him.

The police said that the patrolling team and the crime investigation agency of Palam Vihar received a tip-off that the suspect, identified as Karamjeet alias Keddy of Jhajjar, was spotted on Fazilpur Dhani Road and had come to meet his friends.

The police team soon surrounded him and recovered one countrymade pistol and live cartridges from his possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that on seeing the police presence in the area, local people started gathering at the spot. “When the team asked Keddy to surrender, he pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot but was caught. An exchange of firing took place and one of the policemen escaped narrowly,” he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that he allegedly shot dead a man in Badshahpur in February 2018 and, in March the same year,he shot dead a priest and his wife in same area. He was also involved in looting ₹22 lakh Pataudi in May 2018 and had shot dead a woman in Palwal, said the police.

