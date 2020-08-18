Man wanted in 53 criminal cases nabbed by cops in Nuh

The police arrested a 36-year-old man wanted in 53 criminal cases, including robbery, theft , ATM loot, murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping, from the Nuh district on Sunday, after a brief chase and an exchange of fire.

The police said that the patrolling team and the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Tauru received a tip-off that the suspect, identified as Ahmad alias Kodd, was hiding in his village Rithath in Pinagwan, Nuh. He was living in an under-construction house, the police said.

A joint raid was conducted by the CIA and the police team to arrest Ahmad. However, before the teams could reach his hideout, he fled and took shelter in the house of his friend, identified as Farookh, in the same village, said the police.

Narender Bijarnia, the superintendent of police, Nuh, said upon seeing the police presence in the village, local people started gathering at the spot. “When the teams raided the house, Ahmad shot a fire at the police, as a result of which one of the sub-inspectors suffered a gunshot injury on his arm. Meanwhile, the teams surrounded the house and asked him to surrender. An exchange of firing took place and one of the policemen had a narrow escape,” he said.

The police said during the cross-firing, one bullet hit Ahmad’s right leg and he collapsed. Soon the police teams surrounded him and arrested him. The police recovered two countrymade pistols and two live cartridges from his possession, said the police.

A team of Delhi police also reached the spot in search of Ahmad, said Bijarnia, adding that he was involved in several criminal cases in Delhi as well.

Bijarnia said more than 50 villagers had gathered near the spot and two of them were carrying countrymade weapons. They started firing at police teams and some of the villagers, including women, started pelting stones at police teams. “As a result of the stone-pelting, police vehicles were damaged,” he said.

Sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar and the suspect were rushed to a hospital. The police teams also arrested one of the villagers, identified as Saddam, for firing on the police team.

A case under sections 148 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) ,353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),225 ( illegal obstruction),186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions),307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at Pinagwan police station.

Ahmad suffered a gunshot injury on the ankle of his right leg and is currently receiving treatment at Mandikhera hospital in Nuh, the police said. The suspect, after he recovers, will be produced before the court and the police will demand for a three-day remand, said the police.

According to the police, Ahmad was allegedly involved in more than 25 criminal cases pertaining to organised ATM loot in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. He has been on the run for the last four years. The Haryana Police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest, while the Uttar Pradesh Police had announced an additional reward of ₹25,000. Likewise, Rajasthan Police had announced ₹5,000 for the same.