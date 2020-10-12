Man wanted over 40 criminal cases nabbed by cops in Nuh

The police arrested a 26-year-old man wanted in over 40 criminal cases, including robbery, theft , ATM loot, murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping, from the Nuh district on Saturday.

The police said that the patrolling team and the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Tauru received a tip-off that the suspect, identified as Waseem alias Dainy, was on his way towards Hodal, when he was intercepted on a motorbike by the police and caught.

Narender Bijarnia, the superintendent of police(SP), Nuh, said he was wanted in over 40 criminal cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram. He was also wanted by Delhi Police for the past one year for multiple cases. “He has been involved in over 100 ATM thefts across the country and cow smuggling cases in Rajasthan and Haryana,” he said.

Bijarnia said that his two close aides were arrested on Saturday night with a truck loaded with 204 kilograms of drugs packed in 10 plastic gunny bags. “The drugs were bought from Orissa and were to be supplied to one of the drug peddlers, who used to sell the drugs in different areas and used to share profit with the suspects,” he said.

According to the police, Dainy was allegedly involved in more than 100 criminal cases pertaining to organised ATM loot in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. He has been on the run for the last one year. “There are more than 100 gangs operating from Nuh that are actively involved in uprooting ATMs and cow smuggling. Teams have been formed to identify all the suspects involved. All the police records are being checked to get their details based on which raids are being conducted in their respective villages to arrest them,” said the SP.

The police said they are targeting all the proclaimed offenders and have started a clean-up operation in the district. They have been successful in arresting over 100 criminals this year since the beginning of January involved in different criminal activities.

Bijarnia said they have informed Delhi Police regarding the arrest of the suspect, who will be taken on production remand by them for questioning.