Maruti Suzuki resumes production at Manesar plant with 2,500 workers

Auto manufacturer and the country’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki resumed production at its Manesar plant after around 50 days due to the lockdown implemented by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. On the first day of production, 2,500 workers at the Manesar plant returned to work; their number is likely to increase in the next few days, the management said.

The total number of employees allowed to work at this plant is 4,696. The company can produce 15.5 lakh cars per annum.

A statement released by the district administration said that the company has also started preparations to start production at its Gurugram plant while taking all measures to ensure social distancing among employees. The resumption of production by Maruti Suzuki is likely to have a multiplier effect on over 2,000 vendors supplying parts and services to the company in the Gurugram-Manesar industrial complex.

A district administration spokesperson said that the auto company had been permitted to start production at the Manesar plant on April 22. The company has developed the Maruti Suzuki Wellness Mitra mobile phone application through which it is communicating with its employees and getting feedback on their location and health condition. Employees have also been made aware of the production schedule and other safety measures to be taken because of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he added.

To ensure that social distancing norms are strictly followed, the auto company has set up a monitoring system that keeps a watch on the activities of employees as soon as they enter the factory, shop floor, canteen and other areas, read a statement issued by district administration. The company also said that only one person is allowed to work on a table on which four persons were earlier deployed. Social distancing measures are also being followed during lunch and tea breaks.

The employees are subjected to temperature check, sanitisation, and are asked to use masks and gloves when they enter the plant.

“Production has commenced at the Manesar plant and the first car will roll out today (Tuesday),” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman RC Bhargava said.