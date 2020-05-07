Maruti Suzuki to resume limited production at Manesar plant from May 12

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will restart production from May 12 at its Manesar plant as economic activities slowly resume across the country following phase-wise exit from the nationwide lockdown.

The auto giant had stopped production of vehicles at its three plants in Manesar and Gurugram in the third week of March after the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the auto major on Wednesday stated it would resume limited production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. “All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety,” the statement said.

A company spokesperson confirmed the development but did not share details regarding the number of workers that would be involved in the production at the Manesar plant. The spokesperson also did not divulge any details about the status of operation and production at the company’s plant in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

Prior to the lockdown, Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant produced around 2,700 cars of different models, the spokesperson said.

The decision to restart production at the Manesar plant is expected to help over 2,000 large and small firms in Gurugram and Manesar which are engaged in supplying auto parts and other services to the automobile company. “This is a positive development, and it will bring back employees to the shop floors. We also want the government to help medium and small enterprises in paying wages to the workers, but nothing is happening on that front,” Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said.

Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA)— a traders’ body with over 150 firms engaged in the auto industry as members—said Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp are anchor industries in the city, and with the two companies resuming operations the region’s auto belt will revive. “Our members are enthused over this development, and it will boost economic activity n the region,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice president, MIWA. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp commenced production at its Gurugram plant on Wednesday.

The district administration on Saturday had given permission to Maruti Suzuki to start its operations with over 10,000 workers. Earlier on April 22, the company was given permission to resume limited operations for the maintenance of its plants in Gurugram and Manesar.

Kuldip Janghu, president, Maruti Suzuki Kamgar Union, Gurugram said the employees of the company have been asked by the human resources department to get ready for a gradual resumption of production of vehicles.

“As a large number of people work in the company, preparations are being made to ensure that physical distancing norms and other safety measures are implemented smoothly during the entry/exit of workers, on the shop floors and in canteens,” he said. Janghu added temperatures of employees will be checked at work and they will be screened for flu-like symptoms to minimise the spread of coronavirus.