Masked men snatch cash, motorcycle at gunpoint

Three unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a motorcycle and cash at gunpoint from a motorcyclist on Basai Road near Chandu village, a few metres from the Sector 102 area on Saturday night, said the police. The police said the victim did not lodge a complaint at the time of the incident as he was scared. An FIR was registered on Sunday after the victim and his friend called the police control room.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm when the victim, Nitish Saini and his friend, Arun Rohilla, were on their way on a motorcycle to their residence in Garhi Harsaru in Sector 10, after visiting a friend’s warehouse in Dhankot. The police said three suspects, wearing masks, who were also riding a motorcycle, blocked their path near a farm on the road between Chandu and Dhankot.

In the police complaint, Saini, said, “Two of the suspects snatched the keys of my motorcycle and my phone. A third suspect aimed a gun at me. They also took ₹2,000 in cash from me and asked us to return home on foot. They threatened to kill us if we reported the incident. I did not inform the police earlier as I was scared.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. The victims were unable to note down the registration number of the motorcycle used by the suspects.”

A case has been registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park police station on Sunday, said the police on Monday.

In another incident, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched gold chain of a 67-year-old woman in Sector 38 on Sunday. The police said the woman had stepped out of her house to feed stray animals around 9am when the suspects drove past her on a motorcycle. The suspects then returned and the man riding pillion alighted from the motorcycle and snatched the gold chain before escaping with his aide.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The suspects were wearing helmets and police is checking CCTVs in the area to trace them.” A case was registered under Section 379 A of IPC at Sadar police station on Sunday, said the police.