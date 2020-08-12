Sections
Home / Gurugram / MCG distributes 3,000 masks to violators

MCG distributes 3,000 masks to violators

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday said it has distributed over 3,000 face masks to violators in different parts of the city in a bid to motivate people to wear...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday said it has distributed over 3,000 face masks to violators in different parts of the city in a bid to motivate people to wear them voluntarily.The masks were distributed free of cost to violators, instead of a fine being issued on them. The distribution of masks was carried out on Monday and Tuesday as a part of an awareness drive on the directions of the urban local bodies(ULB) department of Haryana.

Under the programme, officials from the sanitation wing of MCG visited their respective zones and handed out face masks to people who were found without one. They were given the masks free of cost and were told to wear them voluntarily in the future. According to MCG officials, masks were also handed out to sanitation workers.

At least 800 masks were distributed in Zone-1, 19 in Zone-2 and 300 each in zones 3 and 4. Another 1,500 masks were given to sanitation workers, said MCG officials.

“The campaign was carried out as per the directions of the ULB department of Haryana. This drive was observed as challan-free days,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugram, in a statement issued on Tuesday.



MCG usually imposes a fine of ₹500 to people who are found without masks in public places. The practice is going to be resumed from Wednesday, said officials of the civic body.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

August set to be worst Covid-19 month; Maha tally is 535,601
Aug 12, 2020 00:39 IST
4G to return in J&K after Aug 15 on trial basis: Centre to SC
Aug 12, 2020 00:34 IST
Hindu daughter has equal right in property, says SC
Aug 12, 2020 00:33 IST
CM talks peace a day after truce; Pilot back in Jaipur
Aug 12, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.