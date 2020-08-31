MCG House meeting to take place at a new venue each time

After realising the gravity of civic ailments in sector 27 and areas surrounding it, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to conduct House meetings at a new venue each time in the future.

On Friday, the MCG’s house meeting took place at a community centre in sector 27, the first time it was held at a venue other than the John Hall in Civil Lines or the MCG’s main office in sector 34. House meetings are held between top MCG officials and city councillors.

Prior to the house meeting on Friday, MCG officials inspected the drainage facility in sectors 27, 28, and Golf Course Road (GCR), a matter which came into focus during last week’s rain when the area for flooded.

The inspection also helped officials understand the topography of the area, which is located in close proximity to the Aravallis and hence, remains vulnerable to waterlogging.

During the meeting, MCG formed a 10-member committee for reviewing the existing drainage system of the three areas and compile a report on the matter, suggesting the best possible ways to address water-logging issues in these areas. In addition, they also announced that a private agency has been hired for preparing a detailed drainage plan for the two sectors.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that holding house meetings at a new venue each time will give an opportunity for officials and councillors to closely examine and understand the local civic issues and subsequently undertake necessary steps to expedite improvement in infrastructure.He added it would also ensure that various civic buildings such as community centres are regularly maintained.

“A lot of new issues pertaining to civic ailments came to surface during our recent house meeting, most of which only came into the spotlight as we had held a house meeting in a residential sector for the first time. Hence, we felt that from future onwards, conducting a house meeting at a new venue each time will not only help us with an in-depth understanding of civic issues at a particular sector but also expedite starting of new projects or repairing of existing ones,” said Singh.

He further said that MCG has properties spread across the city and that almost all residential sectors have a community centre managed by the MCG or the local RWA.

“Hence, conducting a meeting at a new venue each time would not be that difficult for us,” said Singh.

There are 60 community centres in the city, of which 38 are managed by the MCG and 22 by RWAs.

For a better understanding of localised issues, MCG has conducted operations in each of its 35 wards in the past. In December last year, under the “nagar nigam aapke dwar” initiative, MCG officials will hold camps in a particular ward where localised issues of residents would be addressed by a team of MCG officials, which often included the area joint commissioner and executive engineers among other officials.