MCG prepares action plan to implement Grap measures

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced a host of measures to be taken to ensure the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) from October 15, including the setting up of an air lab under its environment and sustainability wing for monitoring air quality on a daily basis, said the civic body officials on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the air quality in Gurugram entered the ‘poor’ category for the first time this season, with Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 259. The air quality of other neighbouring districts, such as Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Sonepat, Bahadurgarh and Manesar, was also described as “poor” on after AQI crossed 200 points. Experts are of the opinion that Gurugram may see cleaner air days over the next week before the full impact of stubble burning in paddy-growing states of Haryana and Punjab is felt.

Speaking on the Grap measures to be implemented in the city, Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, said, “The air lab will be responsible for compiling and analysing all the data related to the enforcement of Grap measures. Further, it will also be used for monitoring CPCB’s Sameer app and ensuring that all social media complaints pertaining to garbage-burning, dumping and other pollution-related matters are resolved within a given timeline.”

The setting up of the air lab is one of the several measures, the civic body would be taking from October 15 to curb pollution in the city as per the guidelines laid down the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) in its official order.

“As Gurugram falls in the poor category in terms of air quality, all efforts are being made by the MCG to ensure that the air quality does not deteriorate further,” said Singh.

Apart from the setting up an air lab, the MCG has directed its officials to identify road stretches that generate a high amount of dust and increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and sprinkling of water.

The MCG has directed its horticulture wing to sprinkle water from nearly 50 water tankers, while the fire department has been asked to use around 10 of its fire tenders for the same purpose.

Further, officials have been directed to check and penalise the violations of environmental norms at construction sites, and ensure the compliance of environmental norms on MCG projects, such as construction of roads, stormwater connections, drains and sewage lines.

Officials have also been directed to check burning of rubber, plastic waste, cloth waste and constitute teams to check burning of garbage and biomass waste. Further, the use of single-use plastics has also been also banned. All vehicles carrying municipal solid waste to the Bandhwari waste plant need to be covered.

To ensure that all these measures are followed, the MCG has decided to carry out night patrolling for which dedicated teams have been constituted.

Following Epca’s observation that municipal solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) waste materials were found to be lying around in the city, the civic body has cleared nearly 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of waste over the last five days and has transported it to appropriate facilities for proper scientific disposal.

MCG officials said that orders have been given to zone-wise executive engineers and assistant engineers to oversee the implementation of Grap measures in their respective areas. The officials are required to send a daily report on the action taken via email on grap@mcg.gov.in.

The civic body has also asked councillors and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to report any instances of open burning to the MCG or any other pollution-related violations via email at grap@mcg.gov.in or calling them on their toll-free number, 18001801817.

Further, RWAs have also been asked to encourage residents to use non-motorised vehicles and public transport during the winter months to reduce pollution. The civic body has advised residents to reuse wastewater, such as the water left behind by purifiers or after washing. Further, the water should be sprayed in front of houses to control dust pollution. RWAs have also been directed to provide electric heaters to their security staff members during the winter season to ensure they avoid the practise of burning of wood to keep themselves warm.

Vaishali Rana Chandra, an environmentalist, said, “Open waste burning is rampant across the city, especially in urban villages and vacant plots located near Golf Course Extension Road and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. The MCG alone does not have the adequate mechanism to ensure a round-the-clock surveillance on the issue. They should ideally create a task force, incorporating volunteers and citizen groups for a more comprehensive coverage.”

BOX:

Measures to control pollution:

Clean roads and sprinkle water on trees

Issue penalties on violations of environmental norms at construction sites

Check and stop burning of rubber, plastic, cloth waste, garbage and biomass

Ban the use of single-use plastic

Cover all vehicles carrying municipal solid waste to the Bandhwari waste plant

Clear construction and demolition waste

Night patrolling of Grap measures