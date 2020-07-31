Sections
Home / Gurugram / MCG recovers one-acre prime land

MCG recovers one-acre prime land

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday demolished a boundary wall of a business park in Sector 26 to recover a one-acre plot that was encroached upon.The plot is...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday demolished a boundary wall of a business park in Sector 26 to recover a one-acre plot that was encroached upon.

The plot is adjacent to the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and opposite Guru Dronacharya Metro station.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that the developer had been issued multiple notices since 2017 to desist from encroaching on the civic body’s land.

“The owners of Global Business Park had illegally occupied our land by constructing a boundary wall and was using the vacant space for parking vehicles. A notice was first served in 2017, and since then three other notices were also issued to them, including a demolition order, but no action was eventually taken,” said Attri.



He said that recently the matter was also brought up before the Lokayukta who then directed MCG to re-initiate action on the matter. “We had given the owners the last opportunity and served them a final notice. Even then they did not remove the encroachment. Hence, we demolished the boundary walls today and recovered our land,” Attri said.

Despite repeated attempts, the developer of the business park could not be contacted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh received heaviest rain since 2013
Aug 01, 2020 00:39 IST
20% water cut across Mumbai from August 5, says civic body
Aug 01, 2020 00:36 IST
86 labourers at Majiwada construction site test positive
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.