MCG recovers one-acre prime land

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday demolished a boundary wall of a business park in Sector 26 to recover a one-acre plot that was encroached upon.

The plot is adjacent to the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and opposite Guru Dronacharya Metro station.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that the developer had been issued multiple notices since 2017 to desist from encroaching on the civic body’s land.

“The owners of Global Business Park had illegally occupied our land by constructing a boundary wall and was using the vacant space for parking vehicles. A notice was first served in 2017, and since then three other notices were also issued to them, including a demolition order, but no action was eventually taken,” said Attri.

He said that recently the matter was also brought up before the Lokayukta who then directed MCG to re-initiate action on the matter. “We had given the owners the last opportunity and served them a final notice. Even then they did not remove the encroachment. Hence, we demolished the boundary walls today and recovered our land,” Attri said.

Despite repeated attempts, the developer of the business park could not be contacted.