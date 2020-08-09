MCG sanitation team attacked by locals in Sikanderpur, case lodged

A sanitation team of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was allegedly attacked by around 30 locals on Thursday when they were lifting construction and demolition (C&D) waste from behind the marble market in Sikanderpur village, police said.

An FIR in the matter has been registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station and investigations launched.

As per the MCG’s complaint, following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, their team had been clearing C&D waste in the area for the last four days.

While during one such drive, around 30 locals suddenly started pelting them with stones and subsequently attacked them with sticks and rods, leading to four corporation officials suffering injuries.

“The incident took place around 4pm on Thursday when sanitation officials were clearing waste from the area with the help of earthmovers. Out of nowhere and without any provocation, they were attacked by around 25-30 locals from behind. They started hurling stones and bricks towards them, which resulted in a few of our workers getting injured, while some vehicles were also damaged. Later, a bunch of men armed with sticks and iron rods cornered one of our workers and started beating him up. We have been able to identify a few locals and have given their names to the police,” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG. He further said that MCG will be clearing the remaining C&D waste from the site on Monday.

In the same incident, a second FIR was lodged by Ajane Hiramani, a resident of Sikanderpur village.

As per her son, Raja Singh, Hiramani was present at the site from which MCG officials were clearing waste and was leaning against one of MCG’s tractors when the stone pelting started.

When the violence began, an MCG worker suddenly started his tractor and as the vehicle moved forward, the woman lost her balance and fell on the ground, sustaining injuries.

In the FIR, Hiramani has further alleged that had she had seen four-five MCG workers beating up a local, and when people from the colony came to save them, the MCG officials fled the spot after threatening the locals.”

“We are working on both the cases simultaneously. Based on MCG’s information, we have some leads and are investigating the matter,” said KK Rao, commissioner, Gurugram police.

Thursday’s incident was the third time in the last two months that MCG officials had been attacked.

Last month, MCG officials were thrashed by a group of people in Sector 70A when they had gone to take action against people who were illegally dumping sewage in the open.

On June 1, two MCG officials were thrashed by two locals during a stray animal drive in Sector 52.