MCG seals 43 under-construction buildings at nine locations

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed 43 under-construction buildings across nine locations in its zone 2 area, officials said Thursday.

As per MCG officials, a few of the buildings had been sealed prior to the nationwide lockdown and their seal had been illegally removed by violators during the lockdown.

Between May 18 and 21, MCG officials sealed buildings at Mianwali Colony, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, Ashok Vihar 3, Palam Vihar Extension, Noble Enclave, Dharam Colony, Pawala Khusroopur, New Palam Vihar, and Nihal Colony.

“On the directions of the MCG commissioner, enforcement teams have been formed in every MCG zone for both preventing and taking action against unauthorised constructions. This is an ongoing process and more such actions will be taken this month,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said.



As per MCG officials, around 15 of the 43 buildings had been sealed before, yet violators had resumed construction there. Officials said that legal action is being initiated against the violators under sections 188 and 448 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and trespassing, respectively) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incidentally, the MCG started surveying and identifying illegal buildings on the same day it discovered that an illegal six-storey building was being constructed in Pragati Vihar in DLF Phase 4 despite the MCG sealing it twice before.

In February, based on a complaint of the MCG, 106 people were booked by the police for illegally occupying buildings in the 900-metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14 that had been sealed by the MCG before. The MCG had started sealing these buildings since 2015.

