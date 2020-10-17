MCG sets deadlines to address complaints of garbage burning, construction waste

As part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday set a four-hour deadline for its officials to address complaints regarding garbage burning and a 12-hour deadline for any complaint related to construction and demolition (C&D) waste materials.

MCG officials held a meeting at its Sector 34 office on Saturday, where the aforementioned decisions were taken along with setting a round-the-clock cycle for mechanical cleaning of roads and a 12-hour schedule for sprinkling of water on trees and stretches recording a high dust accumulation.

“The rationale behind setting such deadlines is to ensure that monitoring of complaints is done on a real-time basis and those violating Grap measures are fined immediately so that such activities can be kept in check,” said a senior MCG official who attended the meeting.

MCG additional commissioner Jaspreet Kaur, who is also the civic body’s nodal officer for Grap measures, directed all officials to ensure compliance of the measures and added that if a person is found to be undertaking polluting activities, an FIR should also be registered against them, apart from levying a fine.

“Strict action is being taken against those who violate environmental rules at construction sites, those who burn garbage, those who keep and transport uncovered construction materials, dump C&D waste illegally and other polluting activities. Directions have been issued to officials to submit reports immediately after cleaning places across the city as identified by Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and to keep a constant vigil,” said Kaur.

Kaur further directed MCG officials to start sprinkling of water activities from 5 am onwards so that when sanitation workers sweep such stretches, dust does not fly and air pollution levels are kept in check.

She also directed officials to ensure that water is sprinkled on construction materials being sold along the road-side and that they remain constantly covered. She said that in the eventuality a person does not comply with such direction, then an FIR be registered against them and their construction materials can be seized.

Since the implementation of Grap measures in the city on October 15, the MCG has issued fines worth ₹9.75 lakh till Saturday.

On Thursday, the MCG had issued fines worth ₹1.87 lakh. On Friday, fines worth ₹63,000 were issued by the civic body, six of which were issued for garbage burning and one for biomass burning. On Saturday, 29 fines, worth ₹7.25 lakh, were issued by the MCG, all of which were for uncovered construction materials across different parts of the city. Each fine was issued for ₹25,000.