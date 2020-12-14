MCG sets up city’s first cloth bag bank

Sections
Dec 14, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

To eliminate the use of polythene bags, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has opened the city’s first cloth bag bank in the Nai Basti area in Sector 8 — a release issued by the civic body on Monday stated.

The MCG opened the cloth bag bank along with an NGO named Buland Awas Welfare Society. As per MCG officials, more than 20 women are associated with this cloth bag bank, which aims to provide cloth bags to markets across the city.

“These women will provide more than 20,000 bags in the markets of Sector 23, Sushant Lok 1, Wazirabad Mandi and the Harijan Basti. Recently, the cloth bag bank has received an order of providing 12,000 cloth bags to a supermarket in Sector 46. Gradually, cloth bags will be made available in all market areas instead of polyethene bags. Depending on their sizes, their prices will range from ₹3 to ₹20,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

As per MCG officials, the bag bank has already received more than 100 kilograms of old clothes from residents across the city for the purpose of converting them into bags.

According to Kuldeep Singh, president of the Buland Awas Welfare Society, residents can bring old clothes and plastic bottles from their home at the bank and get cloth bags in exchange for the same. He further said that collection boxes will be installed in different colonies of the city, and the aim is to set up a cloth bag bank in each of the 35 wards of the civic body.

