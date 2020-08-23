MCG starts renovation work on Gurugram’s only public swimming pool

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday started renovating city’s only public swimming pool at Kamala Nehru Park, more than 45 years after its construction.

As per MCG officials the “state-of-the-art” and the “world-class” swimming pool will be renovated at a cost of ₹3.5 crore. It will be a six-lane swimming pool, equipped with changing rooms, toilets, hot and cold water facilities, and will have a seating capacity of over 50 people.

In addition, medical personnel, coaches and lifeguards will also be present at the facility, said the civic body officials, while adding that yoga, gym, cafeteria and restaurants will also be developed near the pool.

“We are aiming to build the facility as per world-class standards. Our target is to not only provide residents with a swimming pool for recreational purposes but also a platform for young swimmers to hone their skills and subsequently take part in national and international competitions and make the city proud,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

To mark the commencement, a foundation stone was laid by Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla for the project.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, anti-skid and water-resistant flooring and tiles made out of ceramic, mosaic, polycrete, along with other similar material, will be laid all around the facility. Further, float glass sheet panels will be installed to give viewers a clear view of the pool while also ensuring that water from the pool does not splash on them.

Constructed in 1975, the 25-metre long and 12-metre-wide pool has largely been unused since 2016. Over the years, lack of maintenance has left the pool in a decrepit condition. The floor of the pool is often filled with leaves and dirt. Facilities such as benches and toilets are broken, water taps and showerheads missing. Paint on the walls is coming off.

Since 2015, various proposals for renovating or demolishing the swimming pool and making way for a new one was floated by various public bodies. However, due to its location near the heavily-congested Sadar Bazaar, lack of available space and land acquisition issues, such plans never came to fruition.

In its 2019-2020 fiscal budget, the MCG had reserved ₹70 crore funds for sports and health facilities, of which some money was also set aside for the renovation of the swimming pool.

In January, this year, tenders were floated for this project, and a concessionaire was finalised in March. However, due to the imposition of national lockdown in March this year, renovation work had to be pushed back for a few months, said officials.