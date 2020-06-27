MCG to collect biomedical waste on two days per week from each ward

In order to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 and cope with logistical difficulties, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) has decided to restrict the collection of biomedical waste from each of its 35 wards to two fixed days in a week, said officials of the civic body on Friday. The decision comes after several residents, especially those who are under home isolation, complained that collection of biomedical waste in the city was not taking place properly.

As per MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, there are more than 1,500 people who are currently under home isolation in the city. The civic body has hence streamlined the process of collecting biomedical waste in such a manner that risks of exposure to the virus can be reduced to a bare minimum. Further, people under home isolation only need to step outside their houses for two days in a week to dump waste.

The civic body has further divided the city into four zones and has allocated an area supervisor for each of these zones. As per MCG’s schedule, the civic body will collect waste from wards 1-4, 10-13, 25, 26, 30 and 31 on Monday and Thursday. Wards 5-8, 14-16, 20, 27, 28, 32 and 33 will be catered to on Tuesday and Friday. Finally, waste from wards 9, 17-19, 21-24, 29, 34 and 35 will be collected on Wednesday and Saturday.

MCG has also created a toll-free helpline number —18001805952 — for residents to lodge any complaint in regarding the collection of biomedical waste. “Our staff involved in both collection and transportation of biomedical waste visit thousands of households across the city every day. This measure has been taken so that our staff members do not turn into mass carriers of the virus,” said Vinay Pratap Singh.

“From now on, any person from the family under quarantine can dump their garbage into the MCG vehicles after ensuring they are wearing masks and gloves and are maintaining social distance. In condominiums, a staff member from the RWA can also be allocated for doing the same,” he said.

Singh also highlighted logistic issues as another factor for streamlining the waste collection process.“Each of our staff members covers multiple condominiums, societies, gated colonies, and independent floors, across the city every day. Hence, it will also be virtually impossible for them to visit every quarantined household individually and collect waste. As such, it was necessary to streamline the process of waste collection,” said Singh.

Singh also mentioned that the MCG has fined around 800 people for not wearing masks and collected fines in excess of ₹4 lakh for it. He further said that 18 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have already established isolation centres in their respective condominiums, societies and gated colonies. Both MCG and the administration are assisting more such RWAs for setting up isolation centres within their housing complexes.

Singh also said that there are currently no plans for opening any religious institutions in the city and that in order to provide employment to voluntary groups located in urban and rural areas of Gurugram district, the MCG has assigned to them the task of making masks. An amount of ₹4 or ₹5 is being given for every mask they produce.