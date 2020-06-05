MCG to conduct its first meeting in nearly four months

After nearly four months, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be conducting its House meeting via videoconference on Monday.

As per mayor Madhu Azad, all councillors were asked to share two agendas that can be put forward for the meeting for discussion earlier this week. She said that most councillors wanted two agendas to be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

“I have received the agenda list from 23 of the 35 councillors. The remaining councillors are expected share their agenda by Saturday. While recognising the problem related to Covid-19, we feel it is now time to start shifting our focus towards restarting development projects as well,” said Azad.

Azad said that two agendas — first, to increase the standard for selecting contractors for sanitation works, and second, appointing three officials to coordinate with councillors of each ward with development work, horticulture, and sanitation — are likely to be put forward for discussion on Monday.

“We have been receiving a lot of complaints from residents about unsatisfactory work being carried out by contractors across all the four zones of MCG. We want to increase the parameters and qualifications before finalising contractors for sanitation works next time onward to ensure that high standards are maintained,” said Azad.

The tenure of MCG contractors for sanitation was due to end in April. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Haryana government across the state decided to extend tenures of all sanitation contractors by another year.

The last House meeting took place at John Hall in Civil Lines on February 3. MCG had considered hosting the June 8 meeting at the same venue with social distancing norms in place. However, Azad said that since a minimum of 60 councillors and officials would be present at the meeting it was decided to hold Monday’s meeting via videoconference.

Azad further said that all councillors have been asked to present Covid-related issues from their respective ward for discussion after the conclusion of the House meeting.