MCG to convert Sector 23 market into a polythene-free zone

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is looking to turn the Sector 23 market into a polythene-free zone. This is the first public area in the city where the MCG is trying out such an initiative.

As per MCG officials, the market has more than 120 shops and 60 street vendors, who cumulatively use around 40 kilograms of polythene every day.

For this transformation, MCG has distributed more than 9,000 bags in the market, all sourced from its recently opened cloth bag bank. Further, officials have also been deputed at the market for enforcement measures.

“The process for converting Sector 23 market into a polythene free area has started. In the first stage, all shopkeepers have been sensitised about the issue. They have been told that any polythene use will invite penalties. We have already distributed the first round of cloth bags to shopkeepers and street vendors for this purpose,” said Dheeraj Kumar, joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission, MCG.

Located just near the Delhi border, the Sector 23 market has restaurants, eateries, jewellers, electronic, clothing, daily need shops, among others. People living in the sector, residents from Palam Vihar and Bijwasan in Delhi are also frequent visitors to the market.

Kumar further said that the MCG will declare the market as polythene-free by next month and have already deputed staff in the market to keep constant vigilance. He said that after the market is declared polythene-free, MCG will carry out surprise checks at random to ensure the shopkeepers are not violating their orders.

In addition, depending on the size of the bag, the shopkeepers will have to pay a nominal fee to the MCG’s cloth bag bank for procuring the same. As per MCG officials, the price of their cloth bag varies from ₹3 to ₹20, depending on the size.

“Simultaneously, we are also looking to limit the use of plastic in the market. In the initial phase, only single-use plastic would be permitted, and gradually a complete ban will be enforced. We are adopting this shift in a steady manner so that shopkeepers have enough time to adapt to the changes,” said Kumar.

MCG officials said that the Sector 23 market area will serve as a pilot project for turning any public area into a polythene-free zone. Based on their learning, this model will then be replicated to markets across the city, with localised modifications, said MCG officials.

“Replacing cloth bags with polythene has been seamless. Both of them can be used for carrying items. If the MCG offers us a convenient alternative to plastic bags, we will incorporate the same. Otherwise, it will be a major hassle for us,” said Deepak Kumar, an eatery owner in the market.