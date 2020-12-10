MCG to hold review meet at three levels

Sections
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to increase the frequency of its review meetings at multiple levels in order to better supervise developmental projects...

By HT Correspondent,

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to increase the frequency of its review meetings at multiple levels in order to better supervise developmental projects and expedite work wherever required, according to a release issued by the civic body on Thursday.

Mayor Madhu Azad, who was chairing MCG’s review meeting with officials and councillors of zones 2 and 4 at the civic body’s main office in Sector 34, decided to conduct a review meeting on a monthly basis, with another review meeting chaired by the MCG joint commissioners every 15 days, while executive engineers would hold review meetings within their respective jurisdictions on a weekly basis.

Each of these meetings, she said, would also be attended by the councillors concerned. “There are two main reasons behind this move. The first is to ensure that councillors do not bring up localised issues during the House meeting. The purpose of the House meeting is to discuss citywide issues and other important matters. Secondly, by conducting review meetings regularly and at different tiers, there would be greater scrutiny in the working of MCG and an increase in the level of accountability,” said Azad.

Azad also directed councillors that prior to issuing work satisfactory certificates to MCG contractors, they should ensure that relevant details, such as the total project cost, the type of work, the percentage of funds that need to be allotted to the contractor and the name of the MCG official supervising the project are mentioned in the certificate.

MCG issues payments to contractors only after a councillor issues a work satisfactory certificate.

During the meeting, Azad also reiterated that unexplained delays and negligence in working would lead to complaints against the officials concerned being forwarded to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for action. On Wednesday, during a review meeting with officials and councillors of zones 1 and 3, Azad had issued similar directions.

