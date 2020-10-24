MCG to install GPS trackers, cameras on water sprinklers and road-sweeping machines

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to install GPS tackers and cameras to track and monitor the movement of water sprinklers and road-sweeping machines across the city. This is meant to ensure compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures to counter air pollution in the city, said the civic body officials on Saturday.

Officials privy to the matter said that they have been receiving complaints that workers were only watering or cleaning 100-200 metres of a particular stretch of a road and leaving the rest of it as is. Therefore, in order to overcome this problem, MCG officials have decided to install GPS on all water sprinkler machines and cameras on all road-sweeping machines.

There are 51 water sprinklers and 10 road-sweeping machines in the city, all of which are managed by the MCG. These have been put to use at the stretches with a high volume of traffic, dust-accumulation since October 15 as part of the measures.

As per MCG officials, they have come across instances, where workers simply clicked a picture of them sprinkling water or using a road-sweeping machine at a particular stretch as evidence of the work being done.

“With rising pollution levels in the city, we are taking all measures to curb environmental violations as well as initiate remedial measures, such as the sprinkling of water and cleaning of stretches with a high volume of traffic and dust accumulation. We have found these remedial measures to be effective in reducing localised air pollution levels. As such, to ensure that they continue to be properly implemented we have decided to install GPS trackers and cameras on these machines,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, the process of fitting cameras and GPS machines will start from next month onwards.

Around 10 road-sweeping machines were procured by MCG earlier this year from the Haryana government. Prior to that the civic body had outsourced mechanical cleaning of roads to a Delhi-based contractor. The MCG also has 51 water sprinklers, of which 42 were launched on October 15 — the day when Grap measures came into effect.

According to a senior MCG official privy to the matter, the civic body gauges the effectiveness of its remedial measures from studying and analysing the data collected by the MCG’s air lab in Sector 42.

MCG’s air lab opened on October 15 and tracks the hourly data of air-quality via 24 monitors installed across different parts of the city.

“Depending on the level of air pollution in a particular area, we accordingly allocate our resources. For example, in areas where pollution levels are high, we increase mechanised road-sweeping and sprinkling of stretches with water. We also study this data on a periodic basis, to check if pollution levels have increased or decreased due to our remedial measures,” said the official.

Citing an example of analysing data of the air lab, MCG officials said that the biggest drop in the air quality index (AQI) in the city was at Teri Gram where the AQI fell from 298 to 190 between October 18 to October 22. Similarly, at Sector 14 the AQI rose from 116 on October 18 to 354 on October 22.