MCG will shift death, birth registration office to Sector 39

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to shift its death and birth registration branch from its Civil Lines office to its Sector 39 office, amid complaints of violations of social distancing norms and the municipal staff not wearing masks.

MCG’s death and birth registration branch had been working out of the MCG’s Civil Lines office since 2008, the year the civic body was created.

Seven MCG officials have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week an internal complaint was made within the MCG, which stated that outside the death and birth certificates registration branch office in Civil Lines, there is a queue daily and virtually everybody flouts social distancing norms. The MCG officials also continue to overlook this with impunity.

In addition, officials inside the branch were on occasions found to be not wearing masks despite dealing with more than 40-50 people on a daily basis.

The MCG subsequently decided to shift the entire branch to its sector 39 office, from where its health department operates. Officials said that this was done to ensure that the health department officials keep a closer vigil on the death and birth registration branch officials. Another reason, sources said, was shifting of the branch to a remote part of the city would translate into lesser number of people approaching the MCG manually for procuring death or birth registration certificates, thereby reducing human interaction and possibilities of flouting social distancing norms. People will be encouraged to apply for the process online instead.

“There are several reasons for shifting the office. A few officials of the death and health registration branch were already working at the sector 39 office. Hence, it made sense to shift the civil lines wing there as well . This way, health department officials can keep a constant check on them and ensure social distancing and the norms regarding wearing of masks are not flouted. In addition, due to the distance, we are anticipating the total number of visitors to the office will be much lower and their temperatures can also be measured,” said an MCG official, privy to the matter.

Barring the MCG’s Civil Lines office, which is facing some technical issues, its sector 42, 39, and 34 offices are all being monitored with thermal scanning cameras. Thus the entry of MCG staff and visitors is largely being allowed in the Civil Lines office without temperature reading.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, furniture, files, and other electronic equipment is in the process of being transferred and the branch is expected to be operational by the end of this week.

“Amidst the coronavirus outbreak our first and foremost priority is the safety of the public and our staff. Hence any step which has been undertaken is done so, keeping this is mind,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.