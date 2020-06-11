MDU affiliated govt colleges to hold final-semester exams in July

Three city government colleges affiliated to the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, will be holding terminating semester examinations from the first week of July. The university has sought details about final-year students and the infrastructure and seating capacity for maintaining social distancing.

Students in the first and second years will be promoted without an exam and criteria for the same is being decided, said officials.

BS Sandhu, controller of examination, MDU, said that final exams for students will take place in the first week of July with physical distancing norms in place. “While the exact dates are yet to be decided, the exams will tentatively take place in the first week of July. We have written to colleges seeking details about the students and the infrastructure capacity which will help us to plan the standard operating procedure for conducting the exams,” said Sandhu.

In a directive issued by MDU on Tuesday, colleges have been asked to provide the strength of final-year students in each course, the number of students from foreign countries, and the number of students living in and outside the state. Colleges have also been asked to share if their premises are being used by the government as a quarantine facility or for any other purpose. Further, colleges have been asked to calculate the seating capacity after factoring in physical distancing — one student on one bench, keeping one bench vacant between two students.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that the college had started compiling internal assessment data for first and second-year students. “While we await more details on the criteria that will be used for promoting first and second-year students, we have started creating a rough database with internal assessment details,” said Khullar.

Meanwhile, Gurugram University (GU) administration on Monday said physical examination for final-year postgraduate students will start from mid-July to the first week of August.

“We will be holding terminal semester examinations for final year students starting from July 16 with social distancing. We have around 140 students, who will be accommodated in different rooms for the examinations. The plan is to have 10-15 students in each room,” the public relations officer of GU said.

The official added the decision to hold the examination might be reconsidered if the Covid situation worsens. “We are also keeping a tab on the coronavirus situation and if things worsen, the examinations may get called off,” said the official.