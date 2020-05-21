MDU issues examination, vacation schedule for city colleges

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, to which three government colleges in the city are affiliated, released a tentative schedule for vacations and examinations on Wednesday. As per the schedule, summer vacation for colleges will start from June 1 till June 30, unless there are any changes made by the state government with respect to lockdown guidelines. Terminating semester examinations will take place from July 1 onwards, as per the schedule.

“The summer vacations will take place from 1 June till 30 June or as per instructions received from the state government, if there is any change,” states the notification issued by MDU.

However, so far, there is no clarity on how exams will be conducted. Officials in the university, however, said that holding online examination seemed difficult and in all likelihood, offline examination will be conducted.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that all colleges affiliated to MDU are supposed to abide by the schedule issued for the semester, unless there is any new development or change in the state policy.

“The controller of examination has told us that the schedule issued will be followed unless there is another development with respect to lockdown guidelines. We have also been told that there will be no online exams and there is a possibility of holding exams with physical distancing in July for students who are in the final semester or those who need to reappear,” said Khullar. She added that specific directions regarding the July examinations were awaited.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that examinations would be conducted for students in their final years in July as per MDU’s notification. “So far, we have been told that exams will be conducted only for final year students in different courses in July. The notification has been shared with teachers, who have been asked to ensure that all students are made aware of the vacation and examination schedule,” said Yadav.

ML Batra, assistant registrar, MDU, said that more details and rules pertaining to examinations were expected to be out by next week. “The possibility of conducting examination online is less. In all likelihood, it might take place in the physical setup by practising norms of social distancing, but there is no final word as of now. We are abiding by the UGC guidelines and more clarity on ways of conducting examination should emerge in due course of time,” said Batra.