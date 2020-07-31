Sections
Home / Gurugram / Men make away with cash, jewellery after drugging landlord

Men make away with cash, jewellery after drugging landlord

Two men were booked for allegedly robbing their landlord after offering them sweets spiked with drugs, in Molahera near sector 22. Both suspects are yet to be arrested.Police...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men were booked for allegedly robbing their landlord after offering them sweets spiked with drugs, in Molahera near sector 22. Both suspects are yet to be arrested.

Police said one of the tenants offered the ladoos to the Anoop Yadav and his family saying that it was his birthday. After eating the ladoos, the victims fell unconscious. When the woke up the following day, they found that they had been robbed.

Police said Anoop Yadav, a resident of village Molahera, had rented the ground floor of his house to two men on July 27. Yadav had not taken their contact information or identity cards and was yet to ask their particulars for police verification. Two days later, they approached them with a box full of ladoos.



In the police complaint, Yadav, said, “My wife, mother, son, brother-in-law also consumed the spiked ladoos. This happened around 1 pm. After eating, we all dozed off and woke up on Thursday at 9 am. The entire house was ransacked and our belongings were missing. The tenants had not shared any contact information. I feel we were drugged.”

Police said the suspects allegedly stole ₹17, 500 cash, two mobile phones, some jewellery and victims’ credit/debit cards. They did not disclose the name or the aliases that the suspects used.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Since the tenants did not share any verified information with the landlord, they are yet to be traced.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Thursday, said police.

