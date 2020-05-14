Migrant worker walking back home with family run over by truck on Jharsa flyover

Over an hour after a 36-year-old migrant worker set out to walk to his village in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, a journey of over 500 kilometres, he was killed after a canter truck rammed into him on Jharsa flyover on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said. His family members, including two children, who were walking a few metres behind him survived the collision.

According to the police, the victim, Vipin Singh, worked as a daily wager at a private company in Udyog Vihar Phase 1. The firm was shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, and Vipin was left out of work, said victims’ younger brother, Pushpendra Singh, in the police complaint.

Pushpendra, 32, said, “My brother was walking at least 20 steps ahead of us. We had started our journey around 12.30am, and were ascending the Jharsa flyover when a speeding canter truck hit my brother from behind. After the collision, the canter truck lost balance and rammed into another truck. The truck driver did not stop, while the driver of the canter truck abandoned his vehicle and escaped on foot.”

A case has been registered against the canter driver.

The police said the victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Sector 10 civil hospital by the highway patrol team. A police officer privy to the investigation in the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “The incident took place around 1.30am. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The canter, which had a Delhi registration number, has been seized and we are trying to trace the suspect.”

Police officers said the victim was accompanied by his wife, children, and his brother’s family. At least ten people, including the victim, were among those walking together to their village Shiv Singh Purwa.

In the police complaint, Pushpendra said, “My brother and I had moved to Gurugram several years ago in search of work, and had been staying on rent in Sirhaul village. I worked in a garment firm in Udyog Vihar. After the lockdown, we had been out of work and decided to return to our village for a better living. So, we all decided to walk to Sitapur and had only walked for a bit when the incident took place.”

The victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday, following which the family returned to UP in an ambulance, the police said.

A case was registered against the driver of the canter truck under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday, said police.