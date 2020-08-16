Minister unveils plans for 100-acre biodiversity park in Manesar

Sections
Forest and tourism minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday unveiled plans to build a 100-acre biodiversity park in Manesar’s Kasan village. He also kick-started a plantation drive at an earmarked site on the foothills of the Aravallis. Forest department officials said that the project would be modelled along the lines of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram with a focus on planting native tree and plant varieties.

Talking about the project, Pal said, “The park will come up with the support and involvement of the local community, particularly since panchayat land is being utilised. This will help in restoring the green cover in the area, raising the groundwater level, and also in generating income for the local community.” The minister on Sunday also met with the sarpanches of the local villages in the area to discuss their involvement in the project.

Officials in the forest department added that proposed location has been chosen due to its strategic placement in the Aravalli foothills, which have largely been denuded due to human activities over several recent decades. “We now need to protect and revive such landscapes. The drainage pattern here is also suitable for forming waterbodies, which is also part of the proposal,” said Jai Kumar, district forest officer, Gururgam.

The upcoming park in Kasan is among three that were initially proposed last year, the other two being in Damdama and Kukrola villages. Hindustan Times had first reported the development on August 20, 2019. At the time, Vijay Dhasmana, an ecologist who helmed the restoration of Aravalli Biodiversity Park, had said, ““If conservation is the administration’s aim, then that’s a good thing. Areas like Damdama and Kasan have some of the last traces of Aravalli wilderness in the region and need to be conserved.”



However, Dhasmana had also cautioned that the administration must look holistically at the nature of Aravalli forests, instead of stopping short at simply planting native trees. “For example, it’s easy to plant ‘native’ varieties such as neem or chudail paapdi, but that won’t really bring back the native forests. The authorities will need to commit to bringing back the ecology of, say, dhau forests or babool forests, which have been lost from the area. That was the idea behind Aravalli Biodiversity Park,” he said.

