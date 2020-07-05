Motorcycle borne snatchers steal phone in South City-1

Two persons on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a man’s mobile phone when he was returning from a hospital in South City 1 area on Saturday. Police are yet to identify suspects in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.40 pm when the victim, a resident of sector 45, was waiting for a cab outside the hospital after a consultation.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “A motorcycle, on which two men were seated, went past him and the pillion rider snatched his phone. The complainant said that he could not note down the registration number of the vehicle.” A case was registered against the suspects under section 379 A (punishment for snatching) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at sector 40 police station, said police.

On Friday evening, snatchers had allegedly snatched a phone from a Ghanian national in sector 17 C. Police said the incident was reported at 7.30 pm when the victim, a student, was walking to his house. According to the police, two suspects on a motorcycle waylaid him and snatched his phone and fled. No arrests have been made in the case. A case was registered under section 379 of IPC at sector 17/18 police station.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), said, “The modus operandi in the two cases is identical. The police teams are checking the footage of CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects.”