Movie theatres in Gurugram set to reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know

Outside the cinema halls, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures. (ANI Photo)

Movie theatres in Gurugram will reopen from Thursday following relaxations issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in unlock 5.

“Our preparations for running operations are very solid and we have been preparing for it over the last seven months. We aim to provide a safe movie experience to our customers amid Covid-19,” Sanjay Barjatya, Regional Operations Head, Miraj Cinemas, told ANI.

According to the guidelines released by MHA, cinema halls can open for the viewers again from October 15.

Here are the SOPs to be followed:

1. Movie theatres in Gurugram will reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Thursday amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

2. According to the rules, owners have arranged for 50% of viewers to sit in the halls with paperless ticket arrangement as well as sanitisation of all the seats.

3. Outside the cinema halls, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures.

4. All incoming viewers will need to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile.

(With inputs from ANI)