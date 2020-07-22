Nearly 26% Covid-19 deaths in Gurugram reported in people above 61

Patients over the age of 61 years account for 26% of Gurugram’s Covid-related deaths, according to the data compiled by the district health department. Officials said that they have been able to manage the fatality rate by focusing on treating patients with mild or moderate symptoms and preventing them from turning into critical patients requiring ICU care and ventilation support.

Till Tuesday, the Covid-19 toll in Gurugram stood at 116, out of which 92 are men and 24 women. Data shows that the maximum Covid-19 toll is reported in the 61-70 age group, with 30 people succumbing to the illness. At least 22 deaths were reported in the age group of 71-80 years. Eighteen people were in the age group of 51-60 years and at least 16 each were in the age groups of 31-40 and 41-50. One death each has been reported in the age groups of 21-30 years and 91-100.

As reported by HT earlier, of the total number of Covid-19 related deaths, 45% had co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). However, the health department is yet to figure out how many victims belonging to the age group of 61-70 had co-morbidities and how far their pre-existing health conditions had contributed to the fatality.

According to the USA-based Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, older people are at a higher risk of developing complications due to Covid-19 infection. As such, they need to take extra precautions.

Earlier this week, Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), in a press meet, had said that most of these deaths in the city are due to co-morbidities, especially hypertension. “The health department is taking a slew of measures to keep the fatality rate down. Pulse-oximeter, an equipment to calculate the oxygen level in the body, is being provided to the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), which would help them to confirm the oxygen saturation level in apparently mild cases of Covid-19 and take steps accordingly. The oximeter helps in tracing the early complications in the disease. Immediate hospitalisation is necessary if the oxygen saturation level dips below 90%. The normal saturation level in an adult is between 94-100%,” said Yadav, adding that the health department has given 500 pulse oximeters for distribution among RRTs.

He also said that hydroxychloroquine is being given to patients who are being home isolated. “Even if the patients are opting for home isolation after having been confirmed for Covid-19, they are being provided hydroxychloroquine by our RRTs. There are apprehensions about the medicine being cardio-toxic. However, it is helpful in patients who are in the early stages of the disease with mild symptoms. We are also asking some patients to get X-Ray and CT-scan of the chest done to avoid developing any health complications,” said Yadav.

He added that in case of hospitalisation and subsequent complications, the line of treatment approved by the ICMR, includes antiviral drugs, such as favipiravir, tocilizumab and remdesivir.

Gurugram’s mortality rate has dropped to around 1.45% this week from 1.5% last week. Currently, Haryana’s fatality rate is 1.33%, with cumulative toll of 349.