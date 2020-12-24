New industrial policy focuses on employment

Under the new Haryana industrial policy, 10% area of industrial estates can now be reserved as a residential area for labour housing and panchayat land will be made available, on a lease, with the consent of villagers, to promote industrialisation in rural areas.

Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce, made the statement on Thursday, while sharing detailed information about the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy- 2020.

He said that the new policy is important for regional development and generating maximum employment, and will also make Haryana the preferred investment destination in the country.

Chautala said that the floor-area ratio (FAR) of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) plots, with an area of more than 2,000 square metres for labour housing, has been increased by 250% and 5% of the area of industrial estates will be reserved for warehousing activities. He said that the HSIIDC will also formulate a policy to offer land leases to reduce the burden of upfront cost on investors.

He further said that a scheme will be formulated by the HSIIDC to construct dormitories and industrial houses for workers in industrial estates.

He said that the limit of the number of workers for exemption from coverage under the Factories Act, 1948, has been increased from 20 to 40 for energy-related industries. He said that the IT, ITES, electronics, auto and textile industries have been declared as public utilities under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, in the new policy.

The FAR has been increased from the general level of 50% to 150%, i.e., up to 200% in case of general industries, whereas the FAR in case of warehousing has been increased from general level of 75% to 150%, he added.

He said that an entrepreneurship development programme has also been prepared to equip the youth in various skills, under which financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per year will be given to government universities, NITs, IITs and technical institutions. Three-month certificate courses will also be conducted from the next academic session in ITIs and colleges, he said. On increasing employment, he said that the industries will be given Rs 48,000 per employee every year by the government.