NGT stays non-forestry activities by CISF in Aravallis

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday prevented the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from carrying out any further non-forestry activities on 260 acres of forest land in Sohna’s Mandawar village. The CISF had, in October 2019, begun pre-construction activities in the area for setting up a paramilitary camp, leading to objections by the forest department.

In response to a petition filed by Ram Avtar Yadav, the former sarpanch of the Manesar panchayat, the NGT had sought a report in the matter from the district forest officer (DFO), Gurugram.

The report, submitted before the Tribunal in March, stated, “The CISF started works of site clearance and pruning of trees... without taking prior permission from the Divisional Forest Officer as mandated under general Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.”

The DFO’s report also states that the land is protected on at least two other counts, by virtue of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change’s (MoEFCC) Aravalli notification of 1992, and the Aravalli Plantation Project, both of which require clearances from the Central government (under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980) to allow non-forestry activities.

“In view of above, it is necessary to ensure that no non-forest activity is allowed in the forest area without following the due process of law,” the NGT stated in its May 13 order.

According to official documents, the Mandawar gram panchayat has sold at least 260 acres of protected Aravalli land to the CISF for setting up a paramilitary camp. A copy of the registry papers, dated September 22, 2019, are with Hindustan Times. They reveal that the land was sold at a cost of ₹104.29 crore, following a resolution passed by the panchayat on September 9.

Jai Kumar, DFO, Gurugram, declined to comment on the matter. However, a senior forest department official directly overseeing the matter, said, “The NGT’s order is very clear. We had already registered a Forest Offence Report (FOR) against the user agency last year. We will not be allowing any further activities on site until permissions are obtained.”

The transfer of land for development of public utilities has also sparked concern among environmentalists, who say the area forms a part of a wildlife corridor between Gurugram’s Damdama lake and Roz ka Gujjar (both leopard habitats), extending to Sariska in Rajasthan.

Hemendra Singh, spokesperson, CISF, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on Thursday.