NHAI fined Rs5 lakh for lack of dust control measures

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday penalised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Rs 5 lakh for dust emission on the stretch connecting the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway with Dwarka Expressway, from Kherki Daula, and issued a show cause notice in this regard.

The penalty has been imposed while in accordance with the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to tackle deteriorating air quality, said officials.

Air pollution resulting from construction activities emitting heavy dust and particulate matter in air has been one of the main sources of pollution in Delhi-NCR, besides stubble burning and vehicular emission, during winter months.

For the last one week, the air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram has been in the ‘poor’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. Persisting high concentration of pollutants kept Gurugram’s AQI at 245, a slight improvement from Sunday’s AQI of 273. The concentration of ultra fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was 251 micrograms per cubic metre, as per the monitor at Vikas Sadan.

Neighbouring Delhi had an AQI of 244 on Monday.

To tackle the situation of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) has directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement Grap guidelines.

“In view of Grap, the pollution board team on Monday visited the Dwarka Expressway stretch of NH 48. During the inspection, it was found that appropriate dust control measures were missing from the site,” said Shakti Singh, regional officer, Gurugram (South), HSPCB, who is also the nodal officer for Grap implementation in the district.

He said that complaints have been received regarding constantly visible dust emission on the road and surrounding areas due to construction activities, contributing heavily to the degradation of ambient air quality in the area.

“The department has therefore issued the show cause notice and penalty of Rs 5 lakh to the NHAI along with the construction company. The agencies have been given a week to submit a compliance report on the construction activity. They have to tell why the activity should not be stopped under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Also, as to why action should not be taken against them under various provisions of environmental laws for non-compliance of Acts, notification and rules,” said Singh.

Singh said the activity was in violation of the directions issued by CPCB, under Section 5 of Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, to regulate dust emission from construction and demolition (C&D) activities.

Officials said that the penalty is in line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules, which state that a person, owner or builder found to be violating air pollution norms will be liable to pay a compensation of Rs 5,00,000 in relation to construction activity at its site and Rs 5,000 for violation during carriage and transportation of construction material, debris through trucks or other vehicles.

Singh said that the CPCB on October 16 issued a letter directing the pollution board to ensure strict vigilance of unregulated construction activity. They have been told that constructed waste material has to be stored in a designated place with all precautionary measures. As per the directive, dumping of waste in open land is the responsibility of the land-owning agency.

A senior NHAI official privy to the matter, said, “We have taken measures to curb pollution. But the suggestions put forth by the pollution control board will be implemented. The authority will not allow any pollution to be caused during the construction activity.”